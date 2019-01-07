Seven Hells, ‘Game of Thrones’ Finally Released a Clip from Season Eight

HBO only took home one award at the Golden Globes Sunday night (sorry, Barry), but the network still managed to steal some of the spotlight—at least during a commercial break. In a minute-long promo teasing its upcoming 2019 programming slate, the HBO gods finally took pity on us lowly mortals and bestowed upon us the one thing we have all collectively been fiending for: Some sweet, sweet new footage from the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones.

The GoT clip is brutally, frustratingly, brain-bleedingly short, but who cares—at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7vrjkheBt8

HBO has been exceedingly secretive about details from the new season so far. The premiere is only a few months away, but the only teasers we’ve had so far just repurpose old footage from previous seasons or inexplicably feature T-Pain perched on a replica of the Iron Throne. You can’t even trust the spoilers or leaks, since they might all be decoys. But now, at long last, here it is, everybody. An honest-to-god real taste of season eight.

The brief clip features Jon Snow and Daenerys at Winterfell, where—spoiler alert—they presumably wound up after they dipped out of that run-in with the Night King towards the end of season seven. Sansa arrives to greet the pair, and, for the first time in the history of the series, comes face-to-face with the Mother of Dragons.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says, sounding less that enthusiastic about the whole thing, while Jon Snow hovers nearby, split between his allegiance to his adopted sister and the queen he promised his loyalty to, then fucked, and will presumably discover is his aunt.

The Game of Thrones clip is under ten seconds long, sandwiched between footage of Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season two and some cops dressed in Green Man suits from the upcoming Watchmen series, but, again, we should be thankful for any tiny morsel. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is slated to drop this April on HBO, meaning we can watch and dissect this clip roughly ten zillion times between now and then. Enjoy!

