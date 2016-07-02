Game of Thrones’ Ser Davos is MMA Training with Conor McGregor’s Coach

Before drawing his sword at the beginning of “Game of Thrones” Season 6, Ser Davos Seaworth said, “I’ve never been much of a fighter—apologies for what you’re about to see.” But while the above clip isn’t a particularly pretty or quick set of motions from the 55-year-old Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos, it seems like he’s on his way. It certainly helps to have Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh helping you along.

It seems like Irishmen stick together, as Kavanagh, McGregor, and Cunningham are all from the Emerald Isle. Kavanagh, who also trained with GoT’s The Mountain, posted a video of them training to his Instagram account, simply saying, “If he loses his sword he’s just as dangerous #SirDavos#gameofthrones.” Hard to know if this means that Ser Davos is going to drop his sword and start kicking ass in the next GoT season, but it’s nice to know at the very least he could square up with a Lannister if he needs to.