Game Pass PC Subscribers Get a Fan-Favorite Survival Game Today

Although it was already available on Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Premium tiers, this long-running survival game is finally being added to the PC Game Pass tier, as well.

DayZ Joins PC Game Pass

Screenshot: DayZ

The early access for DayZ kicked off all the way back in 2013 and the game’s full release finally launched in December of 2018. The survival title has built up a huge player base over the years and is full of content for gamers to explore. The player base may be about to grow even larger, now that Xbox has added the title to the PC Game Pass library.

Videos by VICE

Starting today, April 8, DayZ is now available on PC Game Pass, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential. PC is the community where DayZ built up most of its community and popularity, so it’s very exciting to see Xbox Game Pass finally adding the game to its roster of titles available to subscribers at the PC Game Pass tier.

For those who haven’t checked out DayZ at any point since its launch, it’s an intense survival game that is all about player control and player-led emergent gameplay moments. There are no XP bars, quests, or levels to increase. The game is all about carefully exploring the world and trying to use the limited resources available to stay alive for another day.

DayZ is a hardcore, survival-focused multiplayer sandbox. Thrown into post-apocalyptic wastelands, you have a singular goal: survive. There are no missions or quests. Your story will be written by facing the unpredictable challenges created by the environment, the infected, and your interactions with other survivors. Every decision is yours. This is your ultimate survival story.

The title has received consistent updates over the years and is far more stable than the early access build. Players who tried the game many years ago and didn’t have a great experience may want to give it another try and see what has changed since the early days.

Be sure to check out the full list of Xbox Game Pass April (Wave 1) titles to see what else is coming this month. There’s a long list of exciting titles for the various subscription tiers and hopefully more surprises will arrive in the coming weeks.

DayZ is available starting today on PC Game Pass. DayZ is also available to play on PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles.