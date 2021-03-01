Gamestonk Terminal Is a DIY, Meme Stock Version of Bloomberg Terminal

GameStop stock is on the rise again and the short squeezers haunting /r/Wallstreetbets need up-to-date information about the market to make informed decisions. For years, the sharks of Wall Street have used Bloomberg Terminals for real-time access to financial market data and to trade. But Bloomberg Terminals are expensive, costing at least $24,000 a year. For the rest of us, Didier Rodrigues Lopes—a software engineer from London—has invented the GameStonk Terminal.

Designed in Python, the GameStonk Terminal can be installed on a variety of computer systems. According to Loopes, it was born out of tragedy. “Gamestonk Terminal is an awesome stock market terminal that has been developed for fun, while I saw my GME shares tanking,” he said on GitHub. “But hey, I like the stock.”

The GameStonk Terminal can issue a stock ticker to keep track of GME and analyze the price as it fluctuates during the day. It can provide you a map of S&P 500’s index, pull research and information from Yahoo Finance, Fidelity, Alpha Vantage and other sources. It even provides a direct line to the /r/Wallstreetbets subreddit.

Just type in Reddit:WSB and the terminal will “show what WSB gang is up to in subreddit wallstreetbets.” If you want to know what’s happening on Stocktwits, a social media platform for stock market fans, the GameStonk terminal will take you there. The software even pulls information from Twitter and Google to do analysis of the stock market at large

It also uses open source APIs from Alpha Advantage, Yahoo Finance, and other financial analysts to perform fundamental analysis of stock health. Not sure about what the terminal is telling you? Type in SEC to see if there’s any recent Securities Exchange Commission filings. Then type short to see if Quandl, a NASDAQ backed financial data company, has noticed a short interest in the company.

The terminal is free and available from Lopes’ GitHub here. He does have a disclaimer where he quotes /r/Wallstreetbets star DeepFuckingValue. “A few things I am not. I am not a cat. I am not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund. I do not have clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions.”