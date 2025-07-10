GameStop Is Raffling off the Stapler (And the Nintendo Switch 2) That Started ”Staplegate” for the Children’s Miracle Network

I have to apologize to GameStop. I wasn’t familiar with your game. Or where you stop when it comes to a joke. After the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, plenty of eager fans stopped in at their local GameStops to pick up their new favorite consoles. However, more than one unlucky fan got more than they may have bargained for when they picked up their system at the Staten Island, New York, location. This store thought it was a good idea to staple the receipts to the front of the boxes, completely borking the screens in the process. After isolating the incident to one location, confiscating the staplers in the process, GameStop is doing something quite fantastic. The first Switch 2 with the Stapled screen, alongside the staple and stapler, are up for auction. Proceeds are going to the Children’s Miracle Network. Maybe GameStop isn’t so bad after all.

Switch 2 Charity Auction, as of 7/10/2025 at 12:02pm CST (Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki)

Don’t Worry. GameStop refurbished the Switch 2 screen before putting it up for auction

Before anything else, just take a moment to check out the eBay listing. As the price continues to skyrocket, I genuinely hope that whoever wins pays it. The Children’s Miracle Network is a fantastic organization and deserves the world. Seeing as they replaced the console at no cost for the customer, I’m glad that they’re at least having a bit of fun at their own expense. Plus, if it makes a genuine difference for a charity that deserves it, it’s a double win.

Videos by VICE

According to the auction itself, the winner of this Switch 2 system will receive four specific items. Firstly, the Nintendo Switch 2 box and console. Then, the Stapler that broke through the box and pierced the screen. You’ll even get the receipt to show that this is the same console that was damaged when it was purchased. But for the history buffs, this is the most important part of the auction. You’ll get the Staple, pulled from the box and displayed in its amazing glory.

I just wonder if the console still comes with the digital download for Mario Kart World. Do I think whoever buys this is actually going to play the console? Probably not, as it’s an “iconic” piece of history from the launch of the Switch 2. But if you’ve got enough money to buy this, you likely already have a Switch 2 chilling at home. Either way, ggs GameStop.