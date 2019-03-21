Meet the Guy Who Made a Video Game About Pingers, Lads and Nike TNs

Big City Earnerz is a game about Air Max TNs, striped Nautica polos, Lacoste t-shirts, pingers, spraying graff, and running from the cops. Carny, aka Kharniclassix, made the basic 2D game on Microsoft Paint to celebrate a subculture he felt was being misrepresented in the media.

The goal of Big City Earnerz is simple: run through the Melbourne suburb of Collingwood collecting pingas and coke to ultimately earn cash. Sure, it doesn’t sound like much, but Kharniclassix is apparently onto something. Since it was created, the game has been downloaded thousands of times and become a cult classic.

