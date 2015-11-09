Gangs of El Salvador (Trailer)

El Salvador is set to eclipse Honduras as the country with the highest homicide rate in the world. By the end of September 2015, there had been around 5,000 murders in a country with a population of just over six million.

The staggering death toll follows the breakdown of a truce between powerful, rival gangs and the government. El Salvador’s murder rate is now the highest it’s been since the end of the country’s brutal civil war. There is on average one murder an hour.

Police and military are now combatting the gangs head-on and gang members are being charged with a new crime — membership of a terrorist organization.

VICE News correspondent Danny Gold headed to El Salvador to investigate what many are now calling a war between gangs and the police.

