The GANNI x Parade Collab Is Here and It’s Fuego

Chocolate and vanilla…. Peanut butter and jelly… Mountain Dew and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Sometimes, two good things become so much greater than the sum of their parts when combined. That’s the case with the new collab from Parade, one of our all-time fave underwear and loungewear brands, and GANNI, the Copenhagen-based fashion house that’s constantly catching our eye with its bold but laid-back garb that’s sexy with a Scandi sensibility. The two have joined forces for a cool, colorful drop today that combines GANNI’s penchant for exciting prints with Parade’s line of lingerie you want others to see.

GANNI has previously collaborated with brands like Levi’s, Barbour, Ace & Tate, and New Balance, while Parade has collaborated with Zana Bayne, Juicy Couture, and artist ggggrimes.

So, what’s in the new collection? Funky floral bras and undies alongside bright animal prints, with sheer and shiny fabrics, lace-up details, and even a slinky mesh bodysuit. This also marks GANNI’s first-ever size-inclusive underwear collaboration, and features some of GANNI’s most celebrated archival prints in new colorways.

Anyway, scope the whole collection over at Parade and on GANNI’s site—this one’s likely to sell out fast. (If you’re a n00b to Parade and want to explore more on the site, a few of our other faves from the brand are the Lush Rib collection, Workout Thongs, Flex Longline Bra, and high-rise undies.)

Shop the GANNI x Parade collection at Parade and GANNI.

