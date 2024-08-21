More Quarterbacks Should Train to “Higher” by Creed

If you were to tell most NFL fans five years ago that Gardner Minshew II would be named the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2024, it would’ve come as a bigger surprise than what we just were made witness to in the form of a recent viral workout video.

AFC West is shaking in their cleats pic.twitter.com/oewY689Uva — John m (@john_m_98) August 19, 2024

The 28-year-old starred in a training montage pumping iron shirtless to Creed’s “Higher.” This cult classic is a match made in heaven for a man who’s the polar opposite of a glitzy, glamorous Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes.

Videos by VICE

Minshew is a “guy’s guy,” from his iconic mullet and ’stache combo down to his wardrobe, which ranges from jorts to disco-era button-downs. He’s everything you’d envision in a lowkey, grassroots, through-and-through backup NFL quarterback.

Here he was a few years ago at Washington State University:

A native of Flowood, Mississippi, Minshew arrived in the NFL in 2019 as a sixth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In NFL terms, nothing much was ever expected of him, considering that most top-end quarterbacks—the ones who end up being starters—are selected in the first or second round.

But early in his rookie year, the team’s starting quarterback was injured, and he stepped up to kick off “Minshew Mania.” In 2023, he received his first Pro Bowl selection, earning the all-star honors as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Off the field, Minshew is as eclectic as they come. In 2023, he spent his summer in an old prison bus. In 2021, he had this memorable quote about competing for a starting job in Jacksonville. He’s also a gem when it comes to hilarious photoshoots.

If only the Raiders’ chances this year were looking this good.