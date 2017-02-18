Gareth Bale’s First Goal Since November Was Simply Masterful

Hey, uh, Gareth Bale—where you been? What you been hiding in those boots for the past three months since you last scored a goal? A touch of magic? Well, yes, apparently.

In today’s match against Espanyol, the Real Madrid stud scored a goal that was nothing short of soccer perfection, administering a first touch and an inch-precise post-dinger to put Real Madrid up 2-0—where they’d stay til full time. While, yes, we should be heralding the second coming of Bale—who hadn’t scored for Real Madrid since early November—mayyyybe we should be giving Isco a little due credit. Because that pass was the ‘today’s Gareth Bale goal’ of passes. Muah!