Garlic Scape and Radish Focaccia Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
3 cups|710 ml water, heated to 115°F
2 ½ teaspoons dry active yeast
6 cups|853 grams all-purpose flour
1 cup|125 grams whole wheat flour
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 cup|250 ml extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ cup|65 grams thinly sliced garlic scapes
1 bunch radishes, bulbs thinly sliced into rounds, greens roughly chopped
¼ cup|25 grams grated parmesan cheese
flaky sea salt
Directions
- Place 1 cup|237 ml of the water and the yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Let sit for 10 minutes until foamy, then add the remaining 2 cups water, the flours, salt, and red pepper flakes. Knead until a sticky dough forms. Add half of the olive oil, the garlic scapes, and radish tops and knead until incorporated. Cover with a damp towel and let rest for 2-3 hours, or until the dough doubles in size.
- Heat the oven to 425°F. Coat a large baking sheet with the remaining ½ cup of olive oil. Once the dough has rested, place on the baking sheet and press down and outwards on the dough until it fits the entire surface of the pan. Disperse the radish rounds evenly over the top of the focaccia. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and flaky sea salt.
- Bake until the focaccia is golden-brown, about 30 to 40 minutes. Cool for at least 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
