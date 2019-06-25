Garlic Scape Chimichurri Recipe

Makes 2 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|150 grams garlic scapes, chopped
½ cup|9 grams flat-leaf parsley leaves
½ cup|125 ml red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 small garlic clove
1 serrano chile, chopped
1 small shallot, chopped
¾ cup|175 ml extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
Combine garlic scapes, parsley, vinegar, salt, garlic clove, chile, and shallot in a food processor. Pulse to combine, then slowly pour in the olive oil until emulsified. Season to taste. Chimichurri keeps up to 1 week in the refrigerator.
