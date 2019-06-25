Garlic Scape Chimichurri Recipe

Makes 2 cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|150 grams garlic scapes, chopped

½ cup|9 grams flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup|125 ml red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 small garlic clove

1 serrano chile, chopped

1 small shallot, chopped

¾ cup|175 ml extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Combine garlic scapes, parsley, vinegar, salt, garlic clove, chile, and shallot in a food processor. Pulse to combine, then slowly pour in the olive oil until emulsified. Season to taste. Chimichurri keeps up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

