Garlic Shrimp Are Extra-Amazing When Wrapped in Banana Leaves

You know what are awesome? Shrimp. There’s a reason why we love a “cocktail” comprised solely of cold, cooked shrimp—they’re sweet, juicy, and snappy enough to enjoy on their own.

And hell, when rolled around in some fat and garlic? Well, there’s hardly anything better than that.

But suppose you could take things a step further, adding a special kick with a spicy chile pepper sauce and wrapping the dish in banana leaves to make sure all of those amazing herbs and spices infiltrate every bite. That brings us to this dish from Flavio Solórzano.

Start by making a buttery, peppery garlic oil, then make a sauce with cocona fruit, aji charapita peppers, oregano, ginger, and cilantro. We’re talking huge flavor. Gargantuan.

Season your shrimp with soy sauce, ginger, salt, and vinegar, toss ’em in banana leaves, add the sauces, and serve over grilled plantains.

That’s how you take garlic shrimp to the next level.

RECIPE: Grilled Jumbo Shrimp in Banana Leaves

Shrimp may be small, but think big.

