Garlic Works Just as Well as Regular Mouthwash, Scientists Say. Would You Use It?

It sounds counterintuitive on the surface, but when you break down the science of it, it makes some sense. Garlic, the ingredient that makes your meals delicious but ruins your breath, could be turned into a mouthwash that does a better job at cleaning out your mouth than traditional mouthwash.

A new review from the University of Sharjah’s College of Dental Medicine dug through more than 400 studies. They wanted to see whether garlic extract could hold its own against chlorhexidine, the prescription-strength antiseptic used by dentists.

They ultimately narrowed the pile to five clinical studies. While the final verdict isn’t a slam dunk in garlic’s favor, the researchers are cautiously optimistic about garlic extract as a killer of mouth germs.

At higher concentrations, garlic extract performed about as well as chlorhexidine. It killed bacteria, fungi, and other unwanted oral pests that contribute to a range of issues, from bad breath to gum disease.

Garlic Might Be the Future of Mouthwash

I bet you’re wondering why we even need to find a replacement for chlorhexidine if it seems to be doing a good enough job as is. The truth is that, while effective, it does have some side effects. It can stain teeth and mess with people’s sense of taste. Most importantly, there are significant concerns about chlorhexidine’s association with antimicrobial resistance.

Garlic, on the other hand, comes with only one stigma attached: bad breath. But since it can be converted into a mouthwash, that may no longer be much of a problem. Garlic is long known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, plus it’s incredibly cheap and is already widely available in several other over-the-counter products.

The biggest side effect of using garlic as a mouthwash, reported by the researchers, was a burning sensation. That is pretty common with mouthwashes, as the chemical agents burn away unwanted bacteria.

For that reason, user enthusiasm varied. The effectiveness also varies with concentration and the duration of use. Striking a balance between concentration and duration is key, as it can lead to an uncomfortable swishing sensation.

But, at all might be worth it, considering that the researchers found that garlic-based mouthwash produced “significant reductions in bacterial counts,” and it might have longer-lasting positive effects in the fight against gingivitis, cavities, periodontal disease, and halitosis.