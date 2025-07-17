You Can Save Hundreds on a Garmin Smartwatch—as Long as You Like Black

What is age, anyway? If you’d bought the Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar prior to the fēnix 8 coming along in August 2024, would you have run out immediately to replace it? The fēnix 7 was released in January 2022. It’s not exactly a withered peach.

The fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar may not be the flagship smartwatch in Garmin’s lineup anymore, but then again it’s not priced like a flagship anymore. Once upon a time, these sold for $900. Now you can get one for $500, as long as you like black.

Videos by VICE

a very specific deal

I hope you like a 47mm watch face, because that’s the only size available on this deal. The 42mm and 51mm versions aren’t on the same sale. Oh, and you’d better like black. There are lots of colors for the fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar. Most of them aren’t on sale.

“Carbon Gray DLC Titanium,” with the black watch band, is almost as cheap at $550, so if you like that more than the standard black to the tune of paying a $50 premium, it’s not bad. And slate gray with the black watch band, too.

The rest of the colors aren’t on much of a real sale. I say real sale because while the retail price of the Garmin fēnix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is pegged at $900, it rarely still sells for that much.

While I’ve never seen it this cheap at $500, its actual selling price usually hovers between $650 and $700. Only for rare, brief moments since November 2024, after the fēnix 8 had supplanted it, has it sold for the full $900.

The “Sapphire” in Sapphire Solar means sapphire glass, which is more scratch-resistant than plain mineral glass. I wear a watch every day and whack my wrist on door knobs and frames way too often. My watches with Sapphire glass are much, much less likely to come away scratched from these love taps than the plain glass watches. It’s worth it.