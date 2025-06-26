Garmin’s New-for-2025 Smartwatch Is Already on Sale

All right, now that I’ve set the expectations (and you’ve clicked through the headline anyway, you little trooper), let me just point out that $50 saved is still $50. It’s not nothing. And taken into account that the Instinct 3 Solar was only just released in January 2025, it’s as good of a deal as I’d expect so soon into its lifespan.

a very specific discount

Built for the kind of people who enjoy trail-running or camping in the rough, the Instinct 3 Solar comes with a few features specific to its intended, rough-hewn audience. The built-in LED flashlight comes with several intensities and even a strobe light, mimicking the sort of setups that a headlamp or flashlight would have, more so than your phone’s built-in flashlight.

Videos by VICE

Being water-rated for 10 ATM means you can wear this smartwatch down to 100 meters (330 feet) below the water’s surface, so take it scuba diving or snorkeling if you wish. That’s far beyond typical smartwatch water resistance. It’s also designed to the MIL-STD-810 standard for thermal and shock resistance. You can treat this roughly.

There are some funny things afoot with the particulars about this deal, so listen up. There are, broadly, two versions of the Instinct 3 differentiated by their display. There’s the AMOLED display, which boasts a more vibrant range of colors and spiffier design. That retails for $500 and is not on sale.

garmin instinct 3 – credit: Garmin

Then there’s the Solar model, which lacks the vibrant, fancy AMOLED display but possesses the ability to recharge its battery constantly as you wear it for, as Garmin puts it, potentially unlimited battery life, “(assuming) all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions.” The Solar retails for $450 and is on sale for $400.

By the way, this deal is for the largest of Instinct 3’s three sizes only. The 40mm and 45mm Instinct 3 have to make do with retail pricing, while the 50mm gets the deal that makes it $1 cheaper than the 45mm model.