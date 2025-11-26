Garmin Teased a New Device—Then Deleted the Post

A bit of interesting news out of India this morning. Garmin’s Indian branch posted on Facebook a teaser image, a close-up of a shadowy device, calling it the future of wearables, and then swiftly deleted it.

But this is the internet, where there’s seemingly at least one pair of eyeballs on any given piece of content at any given time, and a screenshot app is always handy. And so, naturally, somebody took a picture of the leak before

The now-deleted post by garmin india – credit: facebook

What Garmin showed off

Does it count as a leak if the company itself is the leaker? I’d posit so if they didn’t mean to release the information. Given Garmin’s quick-but-not-quick-enough deletion of the post, somebody is probably getting chewed out over at Garmin right about now.

From the image, it’s hard to see much. There’s an LED light that changes colors, and it appears to be on the slim side of a device, probably a wearable, and that’s about it. Everything else is pure speculation.

So it’s likely, from what we can see, a wearable fitness band or svelte smartwatch with an LED on it. That’s it. What we do know from the scant details in the now-deleted Facebook post is little.

Some folks are calling it the Garmin Recovery Band, notably the5krunner and Gadgets & Wearables, although there’s no official word from Garmin that that’s its name or that it even is a device focused on exercise recovery.

Accidental or not, the leak has benefited Garmin in ginning up plenty of interest for this mystery device, where, beforehand, there had only been lukewarm and light rumor mongering regarding Garmin’s next product.

While the Facebook post says the new device, whatever it is, is “coming sooner than you think,” it evidently came sooner than even Garmin was thinking. Just a little too soon for them, but not soon enough for us.