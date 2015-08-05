Garreth Bale Trolls EPL, Bundesliga Gets Last Laugh

Gareth Bale has been taking the piss out of the English Premier League lately. His current team Real Madrid steamrolled his former team Tottenham Hotspur in a preseason friendly yesterday, with Bale contributing the final scorcher of a goal to cauterize a 2-0 victory over the North London team.



Bale refused to celebrate the goal—seemingly out of respect for his old club. But after he got mobbed by his teammates, he threw up one of his legendary heart-shaped victory finger-emoji with dirty tongue to let Spurs know he still like-likes them too.

And in the same day, Bale’s agent slapped down rumors of a £100m trade to Spur’s EPL rival Manchester United. Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent, confirmed with the International Business Times that the Welsh winger is content in Spain’s capitol.

“He is a star at Real. Why would he consider leaving them? He is very happy to be at the biggest club in the world. [Winning Copa del Rey and Champions League] that’s just the start and he will be the best player in the world. He wants to do that at Real.”



Allow me to read between Barnett’s lines: Bale wants to be the best player in the world, so there’s no way that he’d play for Manchester United. Cold-ass backhanded dis.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga sent a message to Bale (on bench), by way of Toni Kroos (coming off).

Bale has found himself dead center of a salty Bundesliga – La Liga – EPL love triangle. How romantic.