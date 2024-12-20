Garry Newman, Creator of ‘Garry’s Mod’, Couldn’t Care Less About Skibidi Toilet Being in ‘Fortnite’

Brainrot is more prevalent than ever before, and it seems like Fortnite was happy to jump on the bandwagon. Skibidi Toilet is one of the most popular YouTube animated series currently, and the hype won’t seemingly die down soon. Even when it was brought to his attention, Garry Newman couldn’t be any less bothered about the situation.

Garry Newman Speaks on Skibidi Toilet And Why He Couldn’t Be Bothered

For those unfamiliar, Garry Newman is the creator of the popular sandbox game Garry’s Mod, as well as one of the members behind the survival shooter RUST. Garry’s Mod has been hugely influential in the creation of many other games, with the Prop Hunt game mode being massively inspired by this creative tool. However, for every neutral good, there is a creative evil.

Starting in February 2023, Skibidi Toilet has had a massive fanbase on YouTube, especially with the younger generation. While it’s beyond my realm of creativity and imagination, it seems like its popularity won’t be coming to a standstill any time soon. And while I may not love it, it brings other people joy, so who am I to stomp on it? It seems like Garry Newman feels the same way, as he was recently seen on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying the following:

I’m 42, I don’t care if Fortnite added a skibidi toilet, please stop telling me

As Garry mentions in a few follow-up tweets, he doesn’t plan on suing. Honestly? He’s kind of chill about the whole situation. While some would be quick to try and profit off of the situation, Garry mentions that he is “lazy af’ and couldn’t be bothered by the attention that Skibidi Toilet is garnering.

Plus I'm lazy af, he could be using a photo of me on the toilet and it wouldn't outweigh how much I can't be bothered — garry (@garrynewman) December 20, 2024

The addition to Fortnite isn’t even the wildest part of the whole saga. Michael Bay is set to direct a film adaptation of Skibidi Toilet. Which is the wildest thing I think I’ve ever typed/read in my life. Since these assets belong to Valve in the end, it will be interesting to see how the movie is edited. Will they cooperate, or will they need to swap out some of the models? Only time will tell.