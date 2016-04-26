Inspect the Anatomy of a Party with Gary Clark Jr.’s Video Trilogy: “BYOB” / “Can’t Sleep” / “Shake”

There was an extra layer of soul to Gary Clark Jr.’s most recent LP, The Story of Sonny Boy Slim. That’s not to say that 2012’s Black And Blu lacked any—it really didn’t—but this time around it felt like Clark had taken every song, every hook, every guitar lick, and tried to turn it into its most vivid version of itself, wringing every drop of emotion from himself.



This makes the video trilogy for “BYOB,” “Can’t Sleep,” and “Shake,” premiering below, a seriously intriguing proposition. Shot and directed by LA polymath Gus Black—who, says Clark, was “dope to work with”—the video places Clark and his band at the heart of a night out, trying to focus in on the before, during and after through the sex and silhouettes. It is, he says, “a story in three parts about a man and a woman and a party.”

It’s also a perfect example of Clark’s versatility as a musician. There’s no shortage of people willing to say that he’s a supremely talented guitarist and effortlessly good singer, but hearing three such different tracks pushed up against one another—falsetto soul, dance rock, heavy blues—shows that he can turn on a dime.

Look closely and you’ll see cameos from ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Entourage actor Jeremy Piven, Gabriel Luna (True Detective/Wicked City), Dawn Olivieri (House of Lies), and Lukas Nelson of Promise of the Real. Check out the video below.

Gary Clark Jr. tour dates:

04/28 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Fair Grounds

06/03 Nelsonville, OH Nelsonville Music Festival

06/04 Hunter, NY Mountain Jam Festival

06/05 New York, NY Governors Ball Music Festival

06/18 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival / Caja Magica

06/22 Samois Sur Seine, FR Ile Du Berceau

06/28 Manchester, UK 02 Ritz Manchester

06/29 London, UK 02 Academy Brixton

07/17 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

07/21 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

07/22 Oro-Medonte, ONT Wayhome Festival

07/23 Camden, NJ EXPoNential Music Festival

07/29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amph (w/ Avett Brothers)

07/30 Aspen, CO The Belly Up

07/31 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

08/02 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by The Bay

08/03 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts by The Bay

08/28 Arrington, VA Lockn’ Music Festival

08/31 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion