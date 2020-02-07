Gas Station Could Get Shut Down After a Dude Filmed Porn in the Snack Aisle

There’s nothing remarkable about the 35th Hometown gas station in Milwaukee, Wisconsin—not its red and white paint job, not the neon OPEN sign that’s illuminated 24 hours a day, and not its generic ‘Hometown’ block-letter logo. The interior of the store is pretty standard too, with rows of snack foods and candy bars, a lazily spinning ceiling fan, and a naked man standing on the tile floor, holding his semi-erect penis.

At least that’s how 35th Hometown looks on Pornhub, where it can be seen in a six-minute video that was filmed in the store on the corner of 35th and Townsend. In the footage, amateur porn actor Frederick Allen shrugs off his striped bathrobe and strokes himself in front of his female companion’s bare ass. He puts the robe back on and dances in front of the camera, and then, after he’s briefly thrown off his game by a customer at the counter, he gets on his knees and bones the woman from behind, looking over his shoulder with an expression that says “Can you believe I’m doing this beside the Starburst?”

That video, which has been viewed more than 700,000 times, is also the reason why 35th Hometown might be stripped of its license and forced to close permanently. According to FOX6, a local resident saw the clip on Pornhub and reported it to Milwaukee city officials.

“Under my watch, I won’t allow it,” District 7 Alderman Khalif Rainey said. “Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips, and across from the sunflower seeds.”

Rainey started the process to have the business’ license revoked, both because of Allen’s video, and because Kulwant Dhillon, the owner of the gas station, can be seen in the background. In the clip, Dhillon stands behind a sheet of bulletproof glass, watching with a blank expression as Allen dicks down in the snack aisle.

During a license hearing last summer, Dhillon said that he was afraid to call the police, because Allen had threatened to shoot him and “burn [his] gas station” if he did. (The committee wasn’t convinced by that argument.)

According to Allen’s Instagram bio, he does “Music, Porn And Pimp The Internet,” and he has more than 150,000 combined subscribers between his Pornhub page and his extremely NSFW Twitter account. “It’s like a business,” he told FOX6. “I get paid every month, like ten thousand [dollars].”

But the part that Allen doesn’t mention on his online profiles is that he’s also a convicted felon, and has previously faced a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child after a woman told the cops that her 15-year-old daughter was in two of his Pornhub videos. (The charge was dropped after a witness reportedly backed out.)

The potential closing of 35th Hometown has divided local residents. Last summer, almost three dozen people signed a petition urging Alderman Rainey to shut it down in response to the amateur video shoot.

But Dhillon also has supporters who have spoken up for him at his licensing hearings, including some who praised him as “the kindest guy,” and said they don’t think he should be punished for what Allen and the unidentified woman did in the store. (Although Allen should 100 percent be punished for filming that shit sideways.)

Last fall, the committee voted not to renew 35th Hometown’s license, and Kool Petroleum, the company that owns the station, responded by filing a lawsuit against the city. It will remain open at least until its next hearing date, which has been scheduled for April.

As for Allen, he’s still doing what he does: he still posts a shit-ton of videos on Pornhub, including one where he appears to be wearing an ankle monitor while he engages in several minutes of outdoor intercourse. It’s called “House Arrest Sex in the Yard.”