The Kid Who Stole Our Hearts From ‘Stranger Things’ Is Actually An Incredible Singer

Matarazzo posted a video to his Instagram page—which if you haven’t taken a cruise through, I suggest you do so immediately to restore your faith in humans—of himself and his sister Sabrina singing along to Sia’s

and, quite frankly, it is impeccable.

Here he is with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas on the show, singing along to the Stranger Things spooky, synthy theme song. It’s a nice teaser for what kind of chops this kid really has, which, last I checked, is better than some current pop stars.

Matarazzo played Gavroche in

What I’m saying here is a) this kid needs to be protected at all costs since he so pure and innocent, it is truly amazing and b) we hope season two fully uses the vocal resources of Matarazzo. It would be silly not to. Imagine him doing covers of your favourite 80s tracks?! I’m already weeping.



Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer at Noisey Canada. Follow her on Twitter.



