No Frowns in Clown Town: The People at the Gathering of the Juggalos 2015

All photos by Nate “Igor” Smith

Though Insane Clown Posse and their Psychopathic Records crew remain a mystery to proper music nerdom, they undisputedly rank among the biggest success stories in modern independent music. Their sizable base of juggalos and juggalettes is one of the most fiercely loyal fandoms outside of the teen pop circuit. ICP’s annual Gathering of the Juggalos is partly a show of outsider solidarity, partly a music festival, kind of a carnival, but mostly a week-long bender. This year’s event terrorized small town Thornville, Ohio as fans from all over made the pilgrimage to party in varying states of undress.