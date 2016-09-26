“Gatorade is Liquid Gold in This Bitch” and Other Excerpts from Lil Wayne’s Soon-To-Be-Released Prison Memoir

As the release date of Lil Wayne’s prison journal Gone ‘Til November approaches, bits and pieces from the book are finding their way onto the world wide web. The book, which catalogues the rapper’s time serving eight months in jail for possession of a firearm, is due out mid-October, and apparently was lifted word for word from the journal he wrote while incarcerated.

“I wake up around 11 a.m. Have some coffee. Call my kids, and my wonderful mother.” He writes. “I then shower up. Read fan mail. Have lunch. Back on the phone. Read a book or write some thoughts down. Have dinner. Phone. Pushups. Then I listen to ESPN on the radio. Read the Bible, then sleep. That’s my day.”

Among the details circulating in anticipation of the book’s release are that both Kanye and Drake visited Wayne during his time at Rikers, the suspension of two female officers for visiting on him in his cell, writing “maybe there will be some female groupies in this bitch after all,” and the time that his girlfriend came to visit, wearing no underwear, hoping to “do a Basic Instinct” but that the guards made her wear boxers after a strip search.

“…They have extensive-ass searches before you come in here, so they made her put on a pair of boxers because they knew she didn’t have on panties. Damn!”

Gone ‘Til November also chronicles the time that Wayne officiated a same sex marriage of two of his fellow inmates. He and the other inmates decorated the hall with toilet paper and toasted the wedding with Gatorade. “Gatorade is liquid gold in this bitch,” he wrote.

Gone ‘Til November is out through Penguin October 11.