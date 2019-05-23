Gatorbeug Wants To Make The Great Australian Bong

Is there anything more Australian than a bong? Well, honestly it probably depends on who you ask. But for Gatorbeug, the Queensland bong-pop-artist, nothing says national pride like smoking out of an Aussie icon.

He’s made surprisingly beautiful glass creations inspired by Gatorade bottles, Vegemite jars, Nike TN’s, and Donald Trump’s head. But his most iconic creation has to be his ode to Shane Warne—cricket legend and party menace.

VICE

VICE stopped by his workspace to learn how to make a truly Australian bong.

