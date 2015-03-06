Gay and Straight Couples Unite in “It Feels,” NERVO’s New Video About Love

No one does “happy” better than NERVO. While some DJs hide behind shields of darkness and mystique, Mim and Liv have shot to big-room stardom with big smiles and ferocious party vibes–just like good Australians. On “It Feels,” their latest tune for Ultra Records, the Australian duo celebrates all kinds of love. From gay and straight couples to um, babies and puppies, the video illustrates in glowing technicolor that when you catch the love bug, nothing really else matters. Whether you rep the technorati or the glitterati, sometimes you just have to give in to the feel-good.

