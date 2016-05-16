Gay Pastor Admits He Lied About the Slur on His Whole Foods Cake

Previously: Whole Foods Thinks a Gay Pastor Added a Homophobic Slur to His Own Cake

The gay pastor who sued Whole Foods last month for allegedly writing a homophobic slur on a cake admitted Monday that he actually lied about the whole thing, and now he’s really sorry, KEYE TV reports.

On Monday, Pastor Jordan Brown dropped the lawsuit, apologizing for “perpetuating” the story and saying that Whole Foods “did nothing wrong.”

While Brown did not clearly explain how the words “Love Wins Fag” ended up on top of his Whole Food cake, he did admit to “diverting attention from real issues” and apologized to the LGBT community as well as to his partner, family, church, and attorney.

Toward the end of April, Brown’s claim that an Austin, Texas, Whole Foods store added the homophobic slur to his personalized cake went viral. He filed a lawsuit against the company, but Whole Foods wasn’t having it.

The company immediately fired back, posting surveillance footage that suggested the pastor did a little self-decorating on the cake once he got home and countersued for $100,000 in damages.

Now that Brown has come clean and offered up a heartfelt apology, Whole Foods has opted to drop charges against him and his cake slur hoax.

“We’re very pleased that the truth has come to light,” Whole Foods said in a statement. “Given Mr. Brown’s apology and public admission that his story was a complete fabrication, we see no reason to move forward with our countersuit to defend the integrity of our brand and team members.”