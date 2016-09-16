Gay Soccer Ref in Spain Getting Death Threats from Fans After Coming Out

Sometimes sports lead the way in social justice. And sometimes they lag far behind.

Soccer, for its global ubiquity, has long been a bastion of hatred, violence, and outmoded thinking. And the antiquated behavior that sometimes prevails has reared its monstrous head in Spain, where an openly gay referee has been getting death threats, per the Guardian.

Videos by VICE

Jesus Tomillero is only 21 and referees in the second division of the Andalusian regional league. He’d previously quit reffing in May, in the wake of coming out, when he became somewhat famous and fans began verbally abusing him. “You can stick the goal up your arse,” one fan reportedly yelled at him, “you fucking poof.” Tomillero says the entire stand laughed.

On Saturday, Tomillero refereed a game between CD Lasalle and Atletico Zabal. When one fan got too abusive after Tomillero gave Zabal a penalty, shouting “get off for being gay,” the referee stopped the game.

The fan was ejected but managed to get back in, yelling “you fucking faggot” at him yet again.

But that was only the beginning. After the game, Tomillero began receiving death threats on social media. “You son of a bitch,” read one, “you messed with the club. We’ll kill you with Aids, you faggot.”

Further messages told him he didn’t have long to live and that there was a price on his head.

Tomillero has reported the threats to the police, who are investigating them and protecting him, but he has vowed that he won’t be bullied out of refereeing a second time. “I’m going to keep on doing what I like doing, whatever it costs,” he said. “But I am really, really scared.”

While Spain, in surveys at least, has appeared to be a tolerant country, the Guardian also cites statistics that a homophobic attack occurs every other day in the Madrid region alone. Prejudice, paired with the tribalism of soccer, seems to bring out the worst in people.

Keep at it, Jesus Tomillero. You’re a Spanish hero.

And Andalusian second division: address your bigotry and ignorance.

[Guardian]