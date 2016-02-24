Ellen Page and Ian Daniel Learn How Difficult It Is to Come Out in Japan on the First Episode of ‘GAYCATION’

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of programming. Today we’re bringing you the first episode of GAYCATION, a new show starring actress Ellen Page and her friend Ian Daniel, officially premiering Wednesday, March 2 on VICELAND.

GAYCATION follows Ellen and Ian as they set off to explore LGBT cultures around the world. From Japan to Brazil to Jamaica to the USA, the two meet some fascinating people during their travels and hear their stories.

In the first episode of the series, Ellen and Ian head to Japan, where same-sex marriage is still not legal and same-sex couples often bear a social stigma. However, certain cities have begun to recognize same-sex partnerships and the LGBT community continues to thrive in the country’s vibrant culture and nightlife. Ellen and Ian find out what it’s really like to identify as LGBT in Japan and meet some of the people struggling to find their voice in a country that refuses to give them equal rights under the law.

