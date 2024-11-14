GE’s Indoor Smoker is the Best Early Black Friday Deal for Soon-To-Be BBQ Experts

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

An indoor smoker works exactly as the name implies—it allows you to smoke tons of delicious meat in your home without setting the fire alarm off. GE currently has a Black Friday deal for this beastly BBQ machine, and if you’re wondering how you’re going to cater your next dinner party, it doesn’t get much better than getting $300 off on their Smart Indoor Smoker.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker (Save $300)

GE included a ton of useful features for this smoker to make sure you get restaurant-quality meat without smoking up your home. It comes with Active Smoke Filtration to turn real wood smoke into warm air to give your kitchen the same warm vibe your grandma’s always had.

It also comes with efficient pellet usage, using just a fraction of your favorite wood pellets to achieve the same result as a normal outdoor smoker. One of our favorite parts is the in-app control, allowing you to adjust your smoker to your desired temperature without having to get off the couch.

With a built-in temperature probe, six preset food settings, and an easy clean-up, the GE Smart Indoor Smoker is almost too easy to use. Your friends will think you’re a bona fide pitmaster thanks to all the in-app controls and features the smoker comes with.

If you’re worried about feeding a ton of people at your next shindig and want to keep the food fun, fresh, and interesting, this Smart Indoor Smoker is an excellent pick. It’s currently on a huge sale, so you can save $300—nearly a third of the cost—by taking advantage of GE’s Black Friday deals happening right now.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker with Scale Inhibiting Filter (Save $100)

If you’re like me and want your drinks colder than a stripper who just found out you’re broke (I miss you, Diamond), GE’s Opal 2.0 Ultra Nugget Ice Maker is the best way to get there. It’s a professional ice machine that does all of the work for you—and it’s $100 off right now.

GE calls it a TrueFill ice system, meaning that the machine will fill up with ice for you. It won’t overflow either, as it comes with a scale inhibiting filter that monitors ice production and always makes sure you have the cleanest, coldest ice available.

GE Profile UltraFast Smart Air Fry Oven (SAVE $150)

Air fryers have become all the range in the past few years, and the GE Ultrafast Smart Air Fry Oven is an even better version of the popular product. Air fry ovens like this one bring all the benefits of an air fryer and an oven into one compact machine, saving you kitchen space while also providing you with a powerful cooking machine.

If you want to take your cooking to the next level without breaking the bank, we’d highly recommend the GE Ultrafast Smart Air Fry Oven. It’s on a pretty big sale right now ($150 off), has 11 preset functions for easy cooking, and plenty of smart functions to work with.

GE Profile Semi Automatic Espresso Machine + Frother (Save $200)

I love buying an espresso from my local coffee shop or Starbucks, but coffee has become super expensive in the past few years. The GE Semi Automatic Espresso Machine + Frother looks to bring your favorite caffeinated beverage right to your kitchen, saving you time and, more importantly, money.

Like all the GE products we’re featuring, this machine is at a great price right now ($200 off), is easy to use even if you’re not a former barista, and provides a great cup/shot of espresso in no time at all.



