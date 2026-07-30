Gears of War E-Day Debuts Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal

Ahead of the upcoming August 6 Open Beta, Gears of War: E-Day is showing off brand-new multiplayer gameplay footage for the first time.

Gears of WAr: E-Day Multiplayer Reveal Trailer

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The first gameplay reveal for Gears of War: E-Day kept the focus on the story mode and showcased what appeared to be one of the earliest levels of the campaign. Although many players go to Gears of War for the story, there is also a big following of the multiplayer offerings for the franchise.

Videos by VICE

Those multiplayer features are the focus of the latest reveal from the game’s development team. A new multiplayer-focused reveal trailer showcases E-Day’s Horde Siege mode and the 4v4 versus PvP offerings.

The trailer kicks us off with a wild look at both Horde Siege, the new 12-player, 3-squad PVE experience and the return of Versus, before The Coalition’s developers dive much deeper.

Horde Siege is presented as an evolution of the beloved original Horde mode. Set across the biggest multiplayer maps ever seen in the series, Horde Siege sets three squads of four out on their own individual missions across the same stage, resulting in wildly unpredictable battles.

Key features from the game’s multiplayer offerings include:

12-player PvE: Horde Siege

Chase timed objectives

Largest Horde map

Return of Versus

New Maps

New Modes

When it comes to the return of Versus, the classic PVP experience has also evolved with the addition of E-Day’s new movement mechanics, allowing for the squad-based chaos you’re familiar with, and brand-new ways to make clutch plays to win the round for your side.

The video also reveals more details about the four modes included in Versus, and even got a tease to what’s coming to the game after launch.

How To Access The August Open Beta

Screenshot: Xbox

Gears of War: E-Day is still more than two months away from its official launch, but some players can check out the multiplayer modes as early as next week.

Interested fans can participate in the Early Access Open Beta starting August 6 with pre-order on Xbox Series X|S or Steam, or with a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription.

Early Access: August 6-10

Open Beta: August 13-17

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Gears of War: E-Day news and updates at the game’s release date approaches.

Gears of War: E-Day releases on October 6, 2026 for Xbox Series consoles and PC.