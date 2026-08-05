Gears of War: E-Day Early Access Makes Huge Change Based on Fan Requests

The Gears of War: E-Day paid early access open beta weekend is just hours away, but The Coalition is making a last minute change to what will be available for the testing period.

PvP Versus Is Coming to E-Day’s Early Access Open Beta Weekend

Screenshot: Xbox

Gears of War: E-Day won’t actually launch until early October, but players are getting a chance to check out the game’s multiplayer a few months early. E-Day has two separate multiplayer betas coming up, split across two weekends.

Videos by VICE

The game’s first beta is exclusive to players who have pre-ordered the game or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC subscription. That first beta test was meant to only include the new Horde Siege mode. According to the original plans, the second beta weekend, which is open to all players, would feature the rollout of the PvP Versus mode.

Some vocal players took to social media to complain about the limited nature of the early access testing weekend and it seems like The Coalition has listened and is ready to change the plans.

According to a new update from the official Gears of War social media accounts:

“We heard you. We acted. PvP Versus is coming to this weekend’s early access period for the Open Beta. Available for pre-download now.”

The account went on in the replies to confirm that both modes, PvP Versus and Horde Siege, will be available during this early access beta period.

Horde Siege is the new 12-player evolution of the iconic Gears wave-based survival mode. For the first time ever, multiple squads fight together on all new maps set within the city of Kalona.

Each squad deploys with their own mission, joining a battle in progress, crisscrossing with other squads and tackling emergent challenges before facing an intense final fight and extraction.

PvP Versus, on the other hand, is the classic PVP experience. This mode has also evolved with the addition of E-Day’s new movement mechanics, allowing for the squad-based chaos you’re familiar with, and brand-new ways to make clutch plays to win the round for your side. There are four modes included in Versus this time around.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Gears of War: E-Day news and updates as the game’s open beta window and launch arrive.

Gears of War: E-Day launches on October 6, 2026 for PC and Xbox Series consoles.