Gears of War E-Day Exclusivity and Release Date Confirmed at Xbox Games Showcase

As expected, Gears of War: E-Day took the stage the Xbox Games Showcase event to offer players a closer look at what will be coming when the franchise prequel arrives.

Gears of War: E-Day Is An Xbox Exclusive

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Whether or not Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox exclusive has been a topic of debate and rumors for months. Originally it seemed like a sure-thing that the game would be cross-platform, given the previous guard’s strategy to release titles on PC and PS5 Day One or shortly. Now that Asha Sharma is in charge though, it seemed more likely that there could be a new approach when it comes to Xbox exclusivity.

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The showcase confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day will officially be an Xbox exclusive.

The near trailer offered the first extended look at gameplay in action as Marcus and the crew raced through the streets battling small and large enemies. The footage offers a closer look at reloading, cover mechanics, and finishers.

“Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupts from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival.”

E-Day tells two origin stories. The first is the start of the Locust War. The second, as Fawcette puts it, is “a brotherhood coming together.”

Searcy describes the structural rule that governs how both stories are told: “We never leave Bravo Squad for the entire game. The entire story is told from their perspective. Even though there’s an event going on all over the world, we never jump anywhere else. You only see what they see and learn what they learn.”

The trailer ended with confirmation that Gears of War: E-Day will release on October 6. Asha Sharma also took the stage to confirm that it will be an Xbox exclusive.

Gamers can pre-order Gears of War: E-Day to get early access to the open beta August 6th and unlock the Exfil Dom Character Skin and the Exfil Weapon Skin Set in-game at launch.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Gears of War: E-Day news and updates and other announcements and reveals from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Gears of War: E-Day releases October 6, 2026 and will be available on Day One for Xbox Game Pass.