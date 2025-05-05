‘Gears of War: Reloaded’ Looks to Be the Definitive Version of the Xbox 360 Classic… And It’s Coming to PlayStation, Too!

I have not been able to contain my excitement since the announcement was made. Shaun clued us into some hints of it, but it’s real. Gears of War: Reloaded is coming. A full-blown remaster of the first Gears of War is coming to all Xbox consoles and, surprise, surprise, the PlayStation 5 as well. That’s right — if you’re purely a Sony person, you will get the opportunity to experience the first part of an all-time great trilogy.

Getting ‘gears of war’ on sony consoles is insane

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

When I came to the end of my time with The Punished Backlog, I left delivering a piece that I had promised early on in my time there. It was about Gears of War and my belief that it is one of the most underrated narratives in gaming. I can’t say enough about those first three games. And while Gears 4 and Gears 5 aren’t bad games, I do think that they miss the point of the original trilogy for the sake of being bigger games.

I’m happy that anyone who never played the original game because of console choice will get a chance to experience it. And honestly, the PlayStation is lacking in shooters of its own since we apparently can’t get a new Killzone or Resistance. I mean, I get why, but it sucks that two great franchises may not be seen again. And here’s the best part, directly from the announcement:

“Gears of War: Reloaded is built for shared play — whether you’re teaming up in split-screen or jumping online. The Campaign supports two-player co-op, and Versus Multiplayer allows up to 8 players. With cross-play across all platforms, you and your friends can squad up no matter where you play — no Microsoft account required.”

Now you do need the Microsoft account for cross-progression, but they don’t gate the game itself behind it, and for that, I’m grateful. I can’t wait to roll up on someone and pop them with a Gnasher blast for old times’ sake.

Commitment to the upgrade

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

And the features of the remaster make it clear that this is an all-out effort.

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

Gears of War is an incredibly atmospheric game, so these upgrades are going to do more than just look good — it’s going to enhance the horror show. And I can’t wait. Gears of War: Reloaded comes out Summer 2025.