Geese Honor Late Punk Rock Legend Richard Lloyd With Emotional Onstage Tribute

During a show in Philadelphia, Geese paid tribute to co-founding Television guitarist Richard Lloyd, who died on November 7, 2026. Lloyd passes away at his home in Tennessee after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer in March 2026. He was 75 years old.

New York alt-rock prodigies Geese have often been compared to fellow New Yorkers Television. The band formed in 1973, with their most consistent lineup being Tom Verlaine, Billy Ficca, Richard Lloyd, and Fred Smith of Blondie. Their art-punk sound influenced many bands after them, and they were a crucial fixture in the NYC punk clubs like CBGB.

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On November 7, Geese briefly honored Lloyd with a cover of the 1978 Television song “Ain’t That Nothin’”, captured on video by fans in the crowd. Vocalist Cameron Winter acknowledged the tribute by saying, “Rest in Peace Richard Lloyd” before launching into a short rendition of the song.

Geese have cited Television as an influence on their sound in the past, and also covered other songs of theirs. In 2024, they performed a rendition of “Marquee Moon”, the title track of Television’s 1977 debut album. Speaking to GQ in 2025, Geese noted the comparisons to Television, but added that they deliberately try not to be a “rip off” of the punk icons.

Geese, Johnny Marr, and Others Pay Tribute to Iconic Television Guitarist Richard Lloyd

Following Richard Lloyd’s death, many artists expressed grief and shared condolences for the loss. Artists like Johnny Marr has often cited Lloyd and Tom Verlaine’s paired guitar playing as a notably influence on many guitarists of his generation. Lloyd’s style also influenced U2’s The Edge, Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore, and The Pixies’ Joey Santiago.

Lloyd and Verlaine’s intertwined dance of guitars drew from many different musical influences that their peers weren’t exploring. Sources like jazz and art-rock that would influence how they approached their riffs. This technique set Television apart in an era of fast, loud, pummeling chords.

In a tribute on Instagram, Johnny Marr wrote called Lloyd “a seeker and finder and a true inspiration with and without the guitar. It was an honor to know him and a blessing to have been a fan.”

Richard Lloyd was with Television until their split in 1978, after their second album Adventure. The band reunited in the early 90s and released a self-titled album in 1992, but disbanded again shortly after that. Lloyd released several solo albums throughout his career, including Alchemy in 1979, Real Time in 1986, and The Countdown in 2018. He was also a session musician, contributing guitar most prominently on six of Matthew Sweet’s albums.

Lloyd also taught guitar from his New York studio, and produced albums for many local bands. These included Rocket From the Tombs, The Blondes Inc., Christopher Purdy, Miss Mother USA, Jim Neversink, and many others.

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