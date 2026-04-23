Geese Just Announced A North American Tour for Fall 2026

Geese have just announced a string of headlining North American tour dates for 2026.

Dubbed Getting Killed Again, the 18-date tour will see the rising indie rock stars mixing stadium and theatre dates—which, to me, seems appropriate—these guys will absolutely be a stadium act in 2027 if their trajectory continues as it has.

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The Getting Killed Again tour kicks off September 29 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The outing will continue from there to Asheville, North Carolina; Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York; Mexico City; two nights at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A.; Oakland, Denver, Chicago, and more.

The new dates come in addition to a healthy slab of summer festival outings and a sizable European run in August. Read on to view the complete tour routing (including previously announced dates) and find out how to get your tickets below.

Geese 2026 tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets to the newly-announced Geese tour dates will first be available via an artist pre-sale on Wednesday, April 29 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, May 1 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Geese tickets, even to sold-out shows, on StubHub. Orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/18 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/21 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

07/18 – Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/02 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/14 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

08/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/19 – Milan, IT @ Unaltrofestival

08/21 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/22 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/23 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

08/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

08/28 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/29 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/01 – London, UK @ Troxy

09/02 – London, UK @ Troxy

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/30 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

10/02 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/06 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/09–10/11 – Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM Arcosanti Festival

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever

10/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex

10/28 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/30 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/06 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/10 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner