Gegard Mousasi Breathes New Life Into His Career

Gegard Mousasi got back to winning ways on Saturday night with a decision win which was as dominating as it was disciplined.

It wasn’t exactly the crowd pleaser everyone at the O2 Arena had hoped for on Saturday night. But, it was impressive to see how Mousasi handled a tough opponent in Thales Leites: a man who is a difficult proposition for the vast majority of the UFC’s middleweight division.

You could say the controlled performance from Mousasi—which saw most of his offense come from strikes in dominant positions on the ground—was somewhat reminiscent of the Dutchman’s regular disposition. Stoic, poised and measured: Mousasi doesn’t often make for the most interesting interview, but you will still listen intently.

Mousasi’s usual demeanour is often at odds with his fighting style: his high-level kickboxing skills and slick ground game do not seem to marry up with the character we see in interviews and press conferences like the dissonance between musical notes that are out of sync.

This time around, there was another sense of discord between the man’s personality and his performance in the Octagon, though in reverse. Mousasi fought a sensible fight—which wasn’t surprising having suffered the discomfiture of being at the receiving end of the combination of a spinning back kick and the flying knee of Uriah Hall, losing by TKO in his last outing—but, was noticeably passionate and engaging in the post-fight interview and in the press conference following.

When asked about the reaction to his fight against Leites, Mousasi said: “I dominated him; I think Michael Bisping had a very difficult fight with him. I didn’t have any difficulties with him. Last fight, I took chances and I paid for that.”

“I could have gone and taken unnecessary chances and lose because I want to please the crowd. They don’t pay the bills—well, maybe. But, who cares, give me some good names and maybe then I’ll get fired up.”

Mousasi’s brash outburst and willing to directly compare his performance against Leites to Michael Bisping’s directly in front of the Brit caught many by surprise—even Bisping himself, who quipped: “I’ve never seen so much personality out of Gegard. I like this Gegard. Look at this guy—he’s even got a snappy shirt on.”

More followed from Mousasi, however. In his interview with Ariel Helwani after the press conference, Mousasi called out a string of opponents—including his original opponent on Saturday night in Bisping—and had some strong words for an old opponent in Lyoto Machida.

“I would like to fight Michael Bisping, Vitor Belfort and Machida—when he’s not on steroids and he’s not greased up. It’s true. The guy was fucking greased up and he looked like a 15-year-old boy when I fought him. Obviously, he was in Brazil. He was so fucking slippery.

“People now are surely going to say that I’m a bad loser, but the guy didn’t look normal for a fucking 38-year-old and greased up all the way! He was greased up. Once he sweat, it was greasy. Even Luke Rockhold said that he was greased up when they fought. He’s a cheater. What can I say? Fuck him!”

It’s obvious the negative crowd reaction got to Mousasi following his dominating win over a tough Leites. But, perhaps being passed up as Bisping’s opponent for Anderson Silva in the first place may have also added to the chip on his shoulder he has seemingly acquired.

Calling out fighters as opponents and criticising his peers—this isn’t the usual behaviour of the usually-placid Mousasi. Saturday’s victory over Leites was imperative in helping the Dutchman get back on track following his devastating loss to Hall. But, the fight seems to have developed further significance for Mousasi and has invigorated a man who often left a lot to be desired in the Octagon.