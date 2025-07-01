Gemini, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

As a mutable air sign, you are one of the most flexible and adaptable members of the Zodiac, Gemini. And the cosmos certainly gives you plenty of opportunities to practice those skills this month. By the end of July, we will be under the influence of five planetary retrogrades. Pluto retrograde remains the most constant celestial event of the month, maintaining its lengthy regressive period until mid-autumn. Just like last month and the one before, Pluto retrograde invites significant change and transformation. Our subconscious minds and perspectives shift. Truths we once believed without a shadow of doubt become unstable and ill-defined. In some cases, Pluto retrograde manifests by forcing us to confront death and birth in real-time. This celestial period is tumultuous. But it is also massively rewarding.

More cosmic shifts head our way on July 4, as Neptune goes retrograde in Aries. When direct, Neptune governs imagination, creativity, intuition, and romanticism. In the best cases, this faraway blue planet helps expand our mind to new possibilities and dive deeper into the warm, fuzzy environment that healthy, supportive relationships provide. However, this planet is also infamously mischievous. Under its influence, we might see what we want to see, not what’s actually there. But when this planet goes retrograde, we are practically forced to reconcile the differences between our fantasies and our reality. There is nowhere to hide behind false truths and hopeful expectations. While this might be uncomfortable at first, the stars encourage you to accept these truths for the cosmic blessings they really are.

A coinciding conjunction of Venus and Uranus suggests that these revelations will likely have to do with love, finances, self-esteem, or both. The combination of these two planets signals exciting new developments and creative innovation in emotional and financial investments. Once again, this is a time for you to show off just how versatile you can be, Gemini. Most people would run away from changes in these intimate, familiar parts of their lives. You’re not most people. Accept these shifts as they come. Take some time to absorb their information, and then decide how you want to act. A harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and the waxing gibbous Moon on July 7 signals positive energy ahead.

On July 10, the full Moon reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Capricorn. This celestial domain’s ambitious, go-getter attitude helps us assess our responsibilities and obligations more truthfully. Which parts of your to-do list are actively pushing you toward your goals? Which parts are forcing you to tread water and keep you from achieving what will make your heart, mind, and spirit happy and fulfilled? Capricorn is incredibly pragmatic, sometimes to a fault. This full Moon will leave no room for sentimentality or people-pleasing, Gemini. Those attributes might have helped you navigate your circumstances in the past. But the Capricorn full Moon throws these out of the window, forcing you to advocate for yourself for once.

Saturn retrograde reinforces this idea of maintaining firm protective boundaries when it goes into effect on July 13. This planetary retrograde is not that unsimilar from Mars’ retrograde period, as both require us to slow down and take it easy. Saturn retrograde shifts our focus toward the responsibilities and obligations that we’ve been putting off out of convenience, anxiety, or a complex mixture of both. Think of the nagging voice in the back of your head. What has it been pestering you with lately? That’s where Saturn retrograde urges you to start. There are always a million other things that you could do instead. Saturn retrograde pushes you to start with the hardest tasks and work your way down the list from there.

As the old adage goes, when it rains, it pours, and that’s certainly true for the latter half of this month. Five days after Saturn retrograde begins, the most infamous retrograde enters the picture: Mercury retrograde. And as one of two Zodiac signs governed by this tiny planet that influences our communication and mental clarity, you are liable to feel its effects more strongly than most. Mercury retrograde increases the likelihood of interpersonal conflict, technology errors, and difficulty expanding and exploring, whether mentally through education or physically through travel. Avoiding every single pitfall or mishap is virtually impossible, Gemini. Instead, proceed through the latter half of the month with caution and care. Come equipped with plan Bs, plan Cs, and maybe even plan Ds. Mercury retrograde isn’t a guarantee for disaster. A little bit of preparation can go a long way.

Leo season begins with the Sun’s transition into this fiery celestial domain on July 22. Two days later, the new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase under this passionate and bold sign’s influence. This month’s new Moon in Leo offers an invaluable opportunity to get to know ourselves better. Not the “us” that we share with the rest of the world. Not even necessarily the “us” that we would like to think we are. Leo’s new Moon pushes us to look deep into the metaphorical mirror and assess ourselves and all of the strengths, flaws, and quirks that appear in the reflection. Take some time to reflect on what’s important to you. Write down your goals, values, and principles. Let these be your guiding light.

The final retrograde of the month locks into place on July 30 with Chiron in Aries. Chiron’s domain over our vulnerable, sensitive sides can make this celestial period somewhat uncomfortable. (Who likes to feel so open and exposed, anyway?) Nevertheless, Chiron’s presence is indicative of significant emotional healing and maturation. We must accept the past if we ever hope to move on from it. An inability to acknowledge what happened will always thwart our capacity to learn and grow, no matter how much we might like to have our cake and eat it, too. This will be a time for processing and acceptance. Don’t be afraid to lean on your support system while you navigate these tough feelings. That’s what they’re there for.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.