Gemini, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, adaptable, and curious Gemini: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

We spend the month of June under the shadow of faraway Pluto retrograde. This creates an atmosphere conducive to significant personal, subconscious changes. Because these shifts take place in the mysterious depths of our innermost selves, we often don’t realize that they’ve occurred until we’re assessing our emotions, wants, and wishes in hindsight. However, what these transformations lack in apparentness, they make up for in endurance. Pluto retrograde shakes up our fundamental beliefs and offers new definitions of truth, value, and freedom. You’re someone who prides themselves on being adaptable. So, now is your chance to show off how flexible you can really be. Things are bound to get intense this month. But you can handle it, Gemini.

The stars offer a potent boost on the first of the month as Venus and Chiron lock into conjunction. The latter celestial body is similar to Pluto in that it governs our unseen hurts, hidden fears, and anxieties of repeated failures and missteps. Chiron also helps transform pain into power, influencing how we use our experiences to uplift and empower ourselves and others. It often appears in cosmic forecasts during times of emotional healing and maturation. And indeed, its conjunction with Venus reinforces the idea that major changes are happening in the heart. Romantic relationships, sense of self, and financial well-being might worsen before they get better. However, the stars urge you to have faith that things will get better. Sometimes, you need to endure a thunderstorm to better appreciate the sunshine.

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms another positive aspect with Chiron on June 6 as it locks into a favorable sextile. This aspect signals a beneficial relationship between the two planets’ domains. Identifying the fears and grudges that are holding you back is a big step. But it isn’t the only one. With Mercury lending a communicative hand to this endeavor of emotional healing, acknowledging, processing, and moving on from these negative emotions will become easier. You don’t have to reject your sentimentalities for logic every time. Still, finding ways to more efficiently combine the two can save you from future headaches. You’re wiser than you were the first time you faced the challenges that are looming in the back of your mind. You’re stronger, too. Have faith in yourself.

Adding to this cosmic push for confidence and fortitude is a harmonious trine between Mercury and the waxing gibbous Moon, the latter of which tends to bring about more conflict as the stars push us to analyze our progress and determine whether or not we need to make changes to our life approach. The fortuitous relationship of the trine suggests that you’re on the right path. Meanwhile, Venus enters Taurus, bringing with it a renewed sense of patience and perseverance when it comes to love, self-image, and money. You know the way forward better than you’re giving yourself credit for, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to trust your instincts. They’ve gotten you this far, right?

As frustrating as roadblocks are, don’t let them dishearten you too much during the first week of the month. By June 8, your ruling planet conjoins with prosperous Jupiter as this celestial combination moves into Cancer. Mental clarity and well-being will improve during this time, and the conjunction’s placement in Cancer helps turn this positive energy outward. The stars encourage you to share your joy with others, Gemini. A coinciding square between Mercury and the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune on June 9 hints that following through with these social interactions might be easier said than done. Still, a little bit of effort never hurt anyone. Keep trying anyway.

The Moon reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Sagittarius on June 11 as Mercury forms a sextile with Venus. This month’s full Moon helps focus emotional energy on aspirations and long-term goals. Allow the glow of the full Moon to illuminate the path in front of you. Most importantly, make sure you’re paying attention so that you don’t miss any important cues or warning signs. The sextile between Mercury and Venus will help lock your priorities on what really matters. Once these discoveries reveal themselves to you, it will be time to act. An opposition of your ruling planet to the waning gibbous Moon on June 12 invites you to release that which no longer serves you.

Just over a week later, the Sun’s transition into Cancer ushers in a new celestial season emphasizing empathy, intuition, and feeling. Confronting negativity has never been your strong suit. And unfortunately, a square between Mercury and vulnerability-minded Chiron on June 24 suggests that this month’s confrontations will be no different. But like it or not, facing this pain head-on is often the only way we can ever truly recover from it. You don’t have to make up your mind about what to do right away. In fact, the new Moon in Cancer on June 25 practically forces you to slow down and reflect on how you’re feeling. Not how everyone else is feeling. You.

This month brings with it several emotional awakenings and mental transformations. Give yourself some time to acclimate to your new values and beliefs. And in that same breath, give others the same grace as they meet this new version of you. Adjustment periods aren’t a bad thing, Gemini. A fortuitous trine between Mercury and the conjunction of Saturn and Neptune helps maintain the discipline necessary to undergo these metamorphoses. Use this energy to your advantage by reflecting, meditating, and journaling—whatever works best to connect your outer and inner selves.

Your cosmic forecast ends with a direct opposition between Mercury and Pluto retrograde on June 29. Again, this alignment deals with matters of personal transformation. Take stock of where you were at the beginning of the month versus where you are now. Don’t forget to appreciate how far you’ve come. Of course, we always journey down our life paths in the hopes of reaching a final destination or prize at the end of it. But only focusing on the finish line cheats us of invaluable opportunities to honor and celebrate what it took to get there.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.