Gemini, March 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, adaptable, and curious Gemini: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of March.

This month begins with a conjunction of the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Mercury, in Pisces. As this particular lunar phase encourages us to plan, prepare, and ready ourselves for what’s ahead, Mercury offers a much-needed boost of mental and communicative clarity. There are plenty of cosmic bumps in the road waiting for us over the next several weeks. Take some time in the first couple days of the month to reaffirm your goals, values, and beliefs. Use these as guideposts throughout the rest of March.

By the second day of the month, Venus goes retrograde. Our planetary neighbor typically governs love, self-esteem, and finance. When retrograde, misunderstandings in relationships, reckless behavior with money, and a less stable image of oneself all become more likely. Simply put, there are plenty of external (and internal) factors waiting to take a shot at your heart. Guard your emotional state closely this month, Gemini. It might be difficult for someone as sociable as you to not be an open book. Still, the stars recommend keeping your cards a little closer to the chest.

Remember, stargazer: progress made in silence is still progress. Venus retrograde might be encouraging you to be more careful with your emotional or financial reserves. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop dreaming. A coinciding conjunction between Mercury and Neptune on the same day of Venus’ transition points to just that: contemplative imagination. A willingness to dream big is only half the battle. You also have to be ready to sit on these aspirations for a while until the time is right to pursue them more strongly. This extra marinating time can be incredibly useful for picking out potential pitfalls before the wheels are even fully in motion.

The following day, on March 3, your ruling planet enters fiery Aries. As an air sign, Aries’ energy can sometimes be more assertive or direct than you’re typically used to. Fire and air aren’t necessarily opposite elements. But they do have the potential to exacerbate or snuff the other one out. This shift is further emphasized by a favorable sextile between your ruling planet and transformative Pluto. Change is on the horizon whether you’re ready for it or not, Gemini. Rather than exhaust yourself prematurely by digging in your heels and pretending that you can stop the train from moving down the tracks, the stars urge you to use your energy more efficiently. Now is the time to show off your flexible mindset and adaptable attitude.

Potential conflict arises around March 8. During this time, the waxing gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with Mercury in Cancer and Aries, respectively. This lunar phase encourages us to take stock of our progress thus far. Then, use that assessment to determine whether you should proceed as usual or adjust. Mercury’s placement in assertive Aries increases the temptation to blow past this step and keep doing what you want. Patience and perseverance will be rewarded a couple of days later on March 10 when the Moon, now in Leo, locks into a far more auspicious trine with Mercury.

On March 11, your ruling planet conjoins with Venus retrograde in Pisces. Although Venus retrograde comes with its fair share of challenges, this cosmic alignment suggests an improvement in mental and emotional clarity. Communicative, intellectual Mercury helps clear up the fog stirred up by Venus retrograde. Capitalize on this energy by digging deeper into interpersonal conflicts. More often than not, the root cause of the problem isn’t really what you end up talking about in the middle of a heated argument. By finding the source of this conflict, you become one step closer to resolving it for good. Don’t waste the opportunity to do so, Gemini.

Three days later, the cosmos offers another heavy-hitter: Mercury retrograde. As one of two Zodiac signs governed by this planet, you will likely feel its effects more strongly than most. Arguably one of the most infamous planetary retrogrades in our astrological system, Mercury retrograde increases the potential for technological mishaps, travel delays, communication errors, and misunderstandings. The full picture becomes fractured and harder to see. Entertaining more than one perspective can seem next to impossible, resulting in more stubborn communication impasses and hastier decision-making.

The Moon does little to ease these heightened emotions as it forms a direct opposition to your freshly retrograde ruling planet in Libra. Navigating emotions from within and the feelings of others might become more arduous during this time. Now is not the time for assumptions, Gemini. If you have any trace of doubt or the faintest hint of a question rolling around in your mind, then speak it out loud. Even a few minor questions hold the potential to prevent serious disagreements, conflict, or errors. A little bit of effort right now can save you from having to exert far more emotional and mental energy in the future. Conversely, remain willing to express yourself more clearly to others, too. They can’t read your mind. Don’t make them try.

On March 20, the Sun’s transition into Aries ushers in a new Zodiac cycle, which coincides with the waning gibbous Moon’s harmonious trine with Mercury retrograde. It’s time to transform the experiences of the past couple of weeks into greater emotional sensitivity and wisdom. A conjunction of your ruling planet and the Sun on March 24 helps illuminate the path forward, bolstering you as you make the difficult leap from hurting to healing.

A dwindling Moon passes through a brief but powerful conjunction with Mercury retrograde before reaching its darkest, most restorative phase in Aries on March 29. This event coincides with a partial solar eclipse, marking new beginnings and fresh starts. Indeed, if the lunar eclipse earlier this March marked the end of a chapter, this solar eclipse denotes the start of the next. Your cosmic forecast ends with a conjunction of your ruling planet and Neptune. This cosmic alignment fosters greater imagination and creativity as you dream up aspirations and ambitions to pursue in the future.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.