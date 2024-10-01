Gemini, October 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, adaptable, and curious Gemini: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of October.

Your ruling element, Air, dominates your celestial alignment this month. On October 1, Mercury flies under Libra, a fellow air sign, turning up your creativity, curiosity, and desire to connect with others. Simultaneously, Mercury forms a conjunction with Makemake, a dwarf planet governing our activist spirit. This conjunction kicks off your month with an important question: how are you making the world a better place than when you entered?

Videos by VICE

This is a lofty, lifelong pursuit with varying success and efficacy over the years. For now, focus on the present. Any change, no matter how significant, first takes place in small increments. With yours and Libra’s clarifying, connective energy, figuring out where to take these tiny steps will become easier. Keep your eyes and heart open to potential direction cues.

Of course, action without planning can quickly delve into chaos. An unfortunate reality but a reality nonetheless, the challenges between your desire to move forward and the universe’s call to think things through comes to a head on October 6, when Mars and Mercury form a tense square. This aspect is liable to bring about miscommunication, hastiness, and errors. Maintaining control over your tongue and thoughts will become critical today as Mars’ fiery energy threatens to turn your Air-dominated alignments into a ticking time bomb.

In an ideal world, you would be able to plan around any potential mishaps before they arise. But with Mars and Mercury’s fast-forming (and fast-dissolving) square, you might not have the time you need to act preemptively. Don’t worry, Gemini: planning after the fact can be just as effective. Additionally, the hindsight your experiences give you can help increase mental and emotional clarity. Facing minor flubs now can help save you from major ones in the future.

Luckily, great prosperity awaits you on the other side of the Mars-Mercury square. Two days later, on October 8, Mercury forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter. Your mind will be open to new ideas, perspectives, and education. Seek opportunities to grow and learn during this time. These lessons can be emotional, like diving into a vulnerable conversation with a loved one. Or they could be literal: a new class, workshop, or even online lesson for a hobby.

Optimism will abound as Mercury and Jupiter’s energies lift and embolden one another. This motivation won’t be around forever—especially not with Mercury’s upcoming transition into a far moodier sign than Libra. The stars urge you to capitalize on these productive drives while they’re here. You’ll be glad you didn’t push off these endeavors for another day.

Indeed, the “other day” in your celestial forecast looks to be a bit more melancholic than earlier in the month. As your ruling planet transitions from Libra to Scorpio, your Zodiac sign will suddenly be taken over by a mysterious, elusive, water-based sign. Communication with yourself or others might become hazy. Worse, you could lose motivation to connect altogether. These feelings of unease will be frustrating at first. But remember: they’re temporary.

As Mercury enters Scorpio, the former planet also locks into a square with Pluto retrograde, Scorpio’s governing celestial body. As a dwarf planet governing significant transformation and growth, Pluto’s square with Mercury indicates unseen obstacles or setbacks. A relationship you’ve been trying to improve might get worse. Your attempts to get a promotion at work could fall flat—even regress with an unexpected mistake or disciplinary action. While it’ll be hard to realize it in the moment, these hurdles will prove beneficial later in the month.

Shortly after Mercury transits Scorpio, a waning gibbous Moon enters your sign’s celestial domain on October 19. The waning gibbous Moon calls us to release things that are no longer working. Look to the challenges that arose earlier in the week. Perhaps an interpersonal conflict is trying to highlight how much you and another person have grown apart. The “missed opportunity” of a promotion at work might have saved you from a job you were unwilling or unready to take on. Don’t underestimate your misfortune’s ability to save you from worse.

As the Moon gently shows you the upside to your downfalls, a trine between Mercury and Saturn retrograde offers a reward for your hard work of self-introspection and improvement. This harmonious aspect provides stronger communication when asking for help. It assists in quicker comprehension to know what was going wrong and why. And most importantly, it offers motivation and encouragement to explore how to better yourself from this experience. This aspect locks into place on October 22. While your burdens might not disappear immediately, it will become easier to shoulder them. Sometimes, that’s the best the universe can offer.

Your ruling planet closes out the month in a powerful opposition with Uranus retrograde. Uranus’ free-wheeling spirit will inspire ideas and dreams of rebelling against societal or personal expectations that have confined you. But without a guiding force to turn dreams into reality, these fantasies will fall short. Luckily, Mercury’s opposition creates a balancing act between possibilities and pragmatism. Weigh all your options carefully. In that same breath, make sure not to shut down ideas before you even give them a chance to flourish.

October promises to be a month of significant transformation for you. Ideally, you will find a way to translate these changes into your external environment just as much as your internal one. One of the greatest joys of achieving inner peace and clarity is the ability to share those revelations with others. Rather than letting Scorpio’s influence close you off from the world as Mercury travels further under this brooding sign, try focusing on Scorpio’s transformative power instead. Someone else’s success doesn’t diminish yours. There is room for everyone at the table, and the stars are urging you to be the one to set the placemats.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.