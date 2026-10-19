Gen 7 Pokemon Makes Special Debut This Week

Pokemon GO players are in for a very exciting week as a new event brings the latest debut and new Pokedex entry to the mobile game.

Minior Debuts in Pokemon GO

Today kicks off the first of a handful of special events in Pokemon GO that will see Minior Showers hitting the game and offering players the chance to catch different color versions of the Gen 7 Rock-/Flying-type.

Videos by VICE

For those who aren’t familiar with Minior, the Meteor Pokemon comes in seven different colors:

Minior (Red Core)

Minior (Orange Core)

Minior (Yellow Core)

Minior (Green Core)

Minior (Blue Core)

Minior (Indigo Core)

Minior (Violet Core)

Minior will battle in its Meteor Form until its health is reduced to below 50%, when it will change its form and expose its core. While in Meteor Form, Minior will have higher Defense and lower Attack. While its core is exposed, Minior has higher Attack and lower Defense.

Initially, Minior will only be able to change forms when battling Team GO Rocket, team leaders, or in the GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO trainers might find one in its Meteor Form in the wild during the following meteor showers each year, and they’ll receive increased Stardust for catching Minior. During each of the meteor showers below, one of Minior’s different core colors will make its Pokémon GO debut!

Orionids October 19 at 5:00 p.m. to October 24 11:59 p.m. local time

Leonids November 14 at 5:00 p.m. to November 19 11:59 p.m. local time

Geminids December 11 at 5:00 p.m. to December 16 11:59 p.m. local time One of Minior’s core colors will make its Pokémon GO debut in the Northern Hemisphere, and another in the Southern Hemisphere.

Eta Aquariids May 3 at 5:00 p.m. to May 8 11:59 p.m. local time

Southern Delta Aquariids July 28 at 5:00 p.m. to August 2 11:59 p.m. local time

Perseids August 10 at 5:00 p.m. to August 15 11:59 p.m. local time



That should be everything trainers need to know to prepare for the first meteor showers to kick off today. Pokemon GO trainers should be sure to act quickly and take advantage of this opportunity before the meteor showers conclude and the event ends on October 24.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon GO news and updates.

Pokemon GO is available now in most regions on mobile devices.