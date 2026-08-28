Gen X Rap Icon Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Scooby Doo: Origins’ Series

André 3000, one of the most prolific rappers of all time, has a new gig. He’s joined the cast of Scooby Doo: Origins, a new Netflix series based on the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon.

Virtually nothing is known about his character, but Deadline reports that the role will be recurring. Real name André Benjamin, this is far from the hip-hop icon’s first acting role. Over the years, he’s appeared in films like Be Cool, Four Brothers, Semi-Pro, and High Life.

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Benjamin appeared alongside his Outkast partner Big Boi in the musical film Idlewild. He also starred as the legendary Jimi Hendrix in the biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side. That role earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead.

‘Scooby Doo: Origins’ is due to hit Netflix in 2027

Based on the beloved characters from Hanna-Barbera’s iconic cartoon, the upcoming Scooby Doo series “is a modern reimagining of the beloved group of teens and their very special dog.” A description of the show from Netflix indicates it will explore “the terrifying first case that brings Mystery Inc. together for good.”

An official synopsis details: “During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Alongside the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-handsome new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that’s pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

André 3000 joins several previously announced cast members of ‘Scooby Doo: Origins’

The main cast of Scooby Doo: Origins includes McKenna Grace (Scream 7) as Daphne Blake. Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man) portrays Velma Dinkley. Maxwell Jenkins (Netflix’s Lost in Space) plays Fred Jones, and Tanner Hagen (The Pitt) stars as Shaggy Rogers.

In addition to André 3000, Cathy Moriarty (Casper, Raging Bull) has also joined the supporting cast. Several other high-profile actors and actresses will appear. Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Rusty Schwimmer (The Pitt), and Peter Macon (The Orville) are just a few others.

At this time, Scooby Doo: Origins does not have an announced premiere date, but is expected sometime in 2027.

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