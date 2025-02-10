Gen X Women Are Flocking to Earlybirds Clubs That Close at 10 PM

A phenomenon is sweeping the world, but hours are reasonable. The Earlybirds Club began when two friends in Chicago, Laura Baginski and Susie Lee, wanted to party like they did in their 20s, but as young-at-heart ladies in their 40s, they can’t be out into the wee hours of the morning as they hop from club to club.

As it turns out, they weren’t alone. Their idea for a party that begins early and ends early has made so much sense to people of a certain age that the concept has spread far beyond the United States, where the idea has caught on in cities like Brooklyn and Los Angeles, and spread into Dubai, Mumbai, and Vancouver.

People of all ages want to party, but sometimes you have things to do the next day, or maybe you don’t want to ruin your sleep schedule; or maybe your body just naturally shuts down at a time when, at a normal club, things would just be getting started.

Earlybirds Club parties provide space for women in their 40s and 50s to dress up and get down without all the pressures and anxieties younger women put themselves through on the club scene. This is just a place for middle-aged women to party within reason.

Doors open at 6 PM and close around 10 PM, ensuring everyone can make it home on time to be in bed by a reasonable hour. With a demographic of Gen X women and non-binary folks with some elder millennials mixed in, the music tends to be nostalgic hits from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Given the wild success of Earlybirds Clubs, it seems Baginski and Lee found the perfect niche, an experience people had no idea they were missing.

One thing you won’t find a whole lot of Earlybirds Club gatherings is cis-gendered men, and that’s by design. This is a party by women, for women, who don’t want to be part of the rat race of the straight dating scene. It’s just about women gathering to party before getting the hell out before the babysitter starts charging double.