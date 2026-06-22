Gen Z and Millennials Are Open to Finding Love at Funerals, New Survey Finds

Many modern daters are seeking in-person meet-cutes over dating app connections, and you might be shocked by the settings they’re willing to explore. Like, for instance, funerals and cemeteries…

Yes, you read that right: a new survey from Hily Dating App found that 61% of Gen Z and 71% of Millennial daters would be open to going on a date with someone they met at a cemetery.

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What’s more, 55% of Gen Z and 65% of Millennial daters said they’d exchange contact info with someone they met at a funeral or memorial service, in hopes of setting up a future date.

It’s getting pretty brutal out there. I guess everyone is just dying to meet their soulmate. (Poor choice of words?)

Funerals and Cemeteries Are the New Meet-Cutes

I mean, hey, there are no requirements that say you must meet the love of your life at a bar, restaurant, gym, or some other, more positive, place. However, if you’re going to make a move at a funeral, I’d keep it on the down-low.

What I’m trying to say is, don’t turn someone’s memorial service into a dating event, and don’t intrude on a grieving individual who’s visiting a deceased loved one at the cemetery. The last thing I’d want when bringing flowers to my grandpa’s grave is to look up through the tears in my eyes and see a random man asking for my Snapchat.

That being said, the Hily dating survey found that, among those who’ve attended a funeral or memorial service in adulthood, 29% of Gen Z and 40% of Millennial daters have felt physically attracted to someone there, and 51% of Gen Z and 61% of Millennials noticed someone attractive but chose not to act on it. Clearly, this indicates that people are paying attention to the physical attractiveness of funeral attendees, which is…interesting, to say the least. I guess we’re all just human, after all.

Are Funerals a Socially Acceptable Place to Find Love?

Perhaps even more shocking, 41% of Gen Z and 52% of Millennial daters think flirting at a funeral should be socially acceptable. Just make sure you’re not accidentally hitting on your second cousin or something.

Socially, it’s considered acceptable as well, with 64% of Gen Z and 71% of Millennials saying they’d be supportive of a friend who met someone at a funeral or memorial service.

If you’re cringing at the very idea of a funeral meet-cute, there’s a (semi) more respectful option available to you: nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z and 1 in 3 Millennial daters said they’d be open to using a dating app at a funeral or memorial service to check potential matches. In fact, they even said they’d respond to dating app matches while at a funeral or memorial service.