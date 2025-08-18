Gen Z Are Coming Out as ‘Graysexual’: Here’s What That Means

First came demisexual. Then cupiosexual. Now? Graysexual. And no, we didn’t invent it. It’s a real term, and more people—especially Gen Z—are using it to describe the blurry space between feeling nothing and feeling something.

Graysexuality exists in the space between asexuality and allosexuality, which refers to regular sexual attraction. Some people who identify this way only feel attraction under very specific circumstances. Others say their desire flickers in and out, showing up occasionally, then disappearing for months.

The subreddit r/Graysexuality, now more than 8,000 members strong, has become a digital confessional for people finally putting words to what they’ve been feeling (or not feeling) for years. One user wrote: “I thought I was just broken or a late bloomer. Crushes were rare. Sex felt like an obligation. It wasn’t until I found this community that I realized, oh—this has a name.”

Dan Beeson, a graysexual man from London, described it to Cosmopolitan UK as a kind of sexual hibernation. “I can go months without any desire,” he said. “Then one day I wake up and it’s back.”

Some graysexual people say they’ve felt pressure to perform interest they didn’t feel, especially in relationships where sex was seen as proof of love. “I’ve explained it to guys I’ve dated,” Beeson added. “Their reaction is always the same: no regular sex means no love.”

That gap in expectations is what draws so many to graysexuality. It puts language to a feeling that’s long been hard to name.

Psychotherapist Jane Czyzselska says identities like graysexuality are forcing people to reconsider the idea that sexuality should be linear, obvious, or permanent. “These boundaries may change over time, with certain people, and in certain situations,” she told Cosmo. “That’s OK too.”

Of course, graysexuality isn’t new. The term first appeared on the Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) in 2006. Still, it’s only recently started surfacing in mainstream conversation, thanks to TikTok explainers, YouTube confessions, and Reddit threads full of relief.

Some people still roll their eyes at the terminology. Others feel like they’ve finally found the word that lets them feel like they’re not “broken.” In the end, self-definition doesn’t need to be neat or consistent. It just needs to make sense to the person living it.