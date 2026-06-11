Gen Z Are Hitting Up ‘Barmacies’, Where Happy Hour Comes With a Health Diagnosis

Imagine walking into a bar with your friends after a long week at work, only to receive a medical diagnosis and a customized herbal remedy to sip on while unwinding after work. For some, this might sound off-putting. For others, like myself, it’s a dream that feels too good to be true.

In China, that dream is a reality for many, as cities across the country have begun embracing the idea of a “barmacy”—or bar/pharmacy. Also known as a Traditional Chinese Medicine bar, these venues offer pulse testing, medical consultations, diagnostics, and herbal remedies to their customers.

Videos by VICE

What Even Is a ‘Barmacy’?

According to an article on the independent media platform RADII, “barmacy” refers to “Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) bars, a booming nightlife trend currently sweeping across cities in China.”

Essentially, these bars offer herbal cocktails and health diagnostics from the comfort of a dimly lit, aesthetically pleasing venue. The trend is apparently part of China’s “punk wellness” phenomenon.

“For years, the youth have been balancing their grueling, pressure-cooker lifestyles with ironic health kicks: tossing wolfberries into cheap beer or inhaling Vitamin B pills right after a brutal overtime shift,” Alex Lendrum of RADII wrote. “It’s a paradoxical mindset: we know we’re wrecking ourselves, but we might as well save ourselves at the same time.”

When you walk into a barmacy, you’re immediately greeted by a certified TCM practitioner who conducts a consultation and a pulse test to get a picture of your health. From there, you receive a personalized herbal cocktail to sip for the evening, so you can leave healthier than you arrived.

‘Punk Wellness’ and the Rise of TCM Bars

Medical Xpress reports that TCM bars exist in several cities across China. The wellness venues are now a facet of “punk wellness,” which the outlet describes as “wrecking yourself while saving yourself,” similar to how Lendrum described it.

According to the Medical Xpress article, these bars feature TCM doctors and mixologists who work together to diagnose and treat each customer.

Let me paint the picture for you: You walk into the “barmacy” and are immediately greeted by a doctor in a white coat who conducts a pulse reading on you. Then, you receive a diagnosis, like anxious tendencies, dehydrated skin, or Qi imbalance.

But don’t worry, unlike in the U.S., where you’re handed a prescription for an expensive medication that’s not covered by insurance and comes with a list of side effects worse than the actual condition itself, you’re given a customized drink with herbs and roots meant to treat your specific ailment.

“Instead of shelves of alcohol, apothecary drawers stocked with ingredients like goji berries and angelica root line the walls, permeating the room with their scent,” Medical Xpress states. This way, you can still have fun or unwind after a long day at work, all while tending to your body.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’ve never left a bar feeling healthier than I’d arrived. Happier, less stressed, unbothered…sure. But healthier, more balanced, hydrated, and supported? No way.

Perhaps “barmacies” should be the new normal.