Gen Z Are ‘Sledging’ Their Dates This Winter

It’s almost time to deck the halls, and to some toxic daters, that signals the start of the dating prowl. In fact, some even go so far as to choose a victim to lead on for the cold winter months, only to discard them as soon as the weather warms. Another word for it? Sledging.

Want to avoid becoming a victim of sledging this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the dating trend.

What Is Sledging?

Dragging them through the snow, so to speak. In other words, you’re leading them on throughout the winter season, simply because you don’t want to spend it alone.

This trend is similar to “cuffing season” and “winter coating,” only this time, it typically involves finding someone new to fit the bill for the winter, with no intention of building something lasting. Winter coating, on the other hand, is more about reconnecting with old flings to fill the winter void, while cuffing season is a bit more hopeful and innocent.

For example, while cuffing season and sledging might sound similar in their intents, many view cuffing season as a chance to develop a lasting intimate relationship and genuine connection. When it comes to sledging, the person’s only intention is to solve their winter loneliness and lead the other person on. They don’t intend on keeping their partner around for spring or summer; they just want a temporary lover and companion.

Why Does Someone Engage in Sledging?

Someone might engage in sledging simply because they’re bored and lonely during the cold winter months. They want someone to snuggle up with after a long day or to bring to their work holiday party, not someone they can actually build a sustainable relationship with.

Sledging is yet another selfish dating trend that basically involves using another person to numb whatever pain or fill whatever void you’re dealing with.

4 Signs Someone Is Sledging You

Worried you might become a victim of sledging this year? Here are four warning signs to look out for.

1. They Avoid Making Future Plans

If your partner only talks about the near future, like what you’re doing this weekend or whose apartment you’re staying at that night, they might be sledging you. Someone who genuinely wants to build a lasting relationship with you will have no problem discussing the future.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you’re opening conversations about getting married and having kids. Rather, they’re eager to make plans for your birthday in the spring or purchase tickets to that summer concert for the band you both adore.

2. They Take Little Interest in Your Life

Someone who is sledging you likely won’t care enough to ask about your personal life. They won’t worry when they’re meeting your friends and family, and they won’t be too invested in your passions, life goals, or even past traumas. In fact, most conversations will be about them or will simply stay surface-level.

3. They Don’t Use Labels

Does your partner avoid labels like “boyfriend,” “girlfriend,” or “relationship?” They might be sledging you.

Odds are, a person who’s afraid of a simple label is actually just avoiding commitment. They don’t want to “complicate” whatever convenient arrangement they have going on with you, so they instead shame you or downplay your wants and needs when you voice them.

4. They Prioritize Physical Intimacy Above Emotional Intimacy

Do you feel like your relationship is mainly physical/sexual? This is a clear sign of sledging, as the other person might just be seeking a warm body next to them, not a human with whom they can build an authentic emotional connection.