Gen Z Is Choosing Trade School as AI Threatens White-Collar Jobs

As AI threatens entire industries and entry-level office jobs that once let young people get their foot in the door are drying up, many younger Americans are pivoting away from white-collar careers and swarming trade schools instead. They’re betting on practical, hands-on skills that no chatbot or humanoid robot is likely to replace anytime soon.

The shift didn’t suddenly happen. Outlets have been chronicling the shift for some time now, as NPR’s Windsor Johnston did back in 2024. But a recent New York Times feature dives into just how dramatic the shift has become.

Videos by VICE

Where there was once a fear that tough, blue-collar manual labor jobs were on the way out, there is now a sudden surge of interest in them as the white-collar world is being devoured by AI. While there are plenty of challenges ahead for any young person going down that road, the rewards can be lucrative. We’re talking six-figure income and the satisfaction of getting to work with your hands instead of being stuck in a cubicle all day.

Trade schools are seeing enrollment climb. According to National Student Clearinghouse data cited by the Times, public two-year vocational programs grew by nearly 20 percent between 2020 and 2025, with apprenticeships and private trade schools also reporting gains.

Why Gen Z Is Ditching the White-Collar Dream for Trade School

Electricians, welders, HVAC technicians, and wind turbine mechanics are landing jobs that pay anywhere from $80,000 to well over $100,000 after relatively inexpensive training programs, and you don’t have to take on six figures of student debt to do it. Some apprentices even earn a paycheck while they learn.

People with bachelor degrees still earn more on average over a lifetime, but for a lot of young people, who are seeing their friends and family members struggle to stay afloat in office jobs that were once seen as safe bets, the question has shifted from whether they should go to college to whether they should go to trade school to start themselves down the faster, smarter path toward a stable career that might be more future-proof, at least until an AI infused humanoid robot learns to fix an AC compressor.

The biggest problem, one that I am personally mystified by, is still around: the stigma of trade work. A lot of the students interviewed in the Times piece said that parents, teachers, and even guidance counselors treated trade work as a consolation prize, as they still hold onto an old-school, condescending idea of trade work as a reflection of one’s personal failures. If you couldn’t land an office job and now you’re just an electrician, you somehow haven’t lived up to your potential.

Young people today disagree.

As the Times reports, an estimated 1.4 million trade jobs are expected to go unfulfilled by 2030, and increasingly, members of Gen Z aren’t viewing those jobs as a fallback but as an opportunity to carve out a little space for themselves in this life — a life that the corporations of America have increasingly squeezed them out of.