Gen Z Is Debating Whether AI Counts Toward Your Body Count. So, Does It?

There’s a new question making the rounds in Gen Z dating, and it’s a strange one. If you sexted a chatbot, does it go on the body count list?

AI companion platform Joi AI surveyed 1,500 Gen Z adults and found that 26% said they’d already had a romantic or sexual conversation with AI. Men were slightly ahead of women, 28% to 25%, and the number climbed to 31% among men ages 25 to 29.

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All this is happening while Gen Z is having less sex with other people. A separate survey from the Kinsey Institute, Playboy and Julie found that 29% of young adults hadn’t had a sexual partner in the previous three months, and 19% had never had one at all.

A New Study Reveals How Gen Z Really Feels About Sexting AI Chatbots

Most people still draw the line at counting chatbots as sexual partners. But among those who’ve actually sexted one, 16% said it should count, compared to just 3% who’d never tried it. Men were nearly twice as likely as women to include AI in their sexual history, for reasons I’d love to hear them explain.

Then there’s the awkward business of telling someone you’re dating about your AI sex life. Around a third of respondents who’d had intimate chatbot conversations thought partners should disclose how many AI companions they’ve been involved with. Men and women were almost perfectly aligned on that one, at 33% and 34%.

The cheating question brought out some bigger disagreements. More than a third of women, 36%, said intimate AI conversations would bother them as much as cheating with another person. Only 19% of men felt the same. People who’d never experimented with AI intimacy were also more likely to call it cheating, at 45%, compared with 28% of those who had.

The virginity question got a much more decisive response. Of the people who’ve had intimate conversations with AI, only 5% considered that an experience that could count as losing their virginity. Even the people sexting chatbots seem to have some limits on what they’re counting.

Joi AI’s relationship therapist, Jaime Bronstein, says couples will have to figure out how much of their AI activity they’re comfortable sharing. And sure, that’s a conversation people will probably need to have. She’s also advising on behalf of a company that sells AI companionship, something to keep in mind when considering its findings.

According to Joi AI’s report, two in five U.S. singles said they’d refuse to date someone who uses an AI companion app. So there are people who’d rather skip the entire discussion and find someone whose sexual history involves other humans.

We’ve reached a point where someone might have to explain their sexual relationship with a chatbot to a person they’re trying to sleep with. What an interesting time to be dating.